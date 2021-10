The cold season is almost at your doorstep. With temperatures down, chances are you are already using your furnace to keep warm inside the house. If you haven’t done so yet, it is time to have it checked, or you may be one of homeowners facing furnace malfunctions.

Even if you do not have full knowledge of how furnaces work, there are still things that a DIY-er can do to inspect the unit for furnace malfunctions.