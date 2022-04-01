Why does my HVAC have ice on it during warm weather?

Seeing your air conditioner coil or refrigerant lines encased in ice can be a surprising sight, especially if the incident happens on a day with warm or even hot temperatures. While there may be a number of reasons for this, one of the most common causes is low refrigerant.

Topics Covered:

1. What do I need to do if I spot ice on my air conditioning unit?

2. What do you suggest folks to do if they need to call a technician? Should they go ahead and change their filters?

3. Could the condensate drain line have anything to do with this issue?

#hvac #hvacinstruction #hvactech