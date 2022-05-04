HVAC System Efficiency Ratings

Understanding Air Conditioning Energy Efficiency Ratings

If you’re considering installing a new air conditioning system, you’ve probably run across many rating acronyms on the sales literature. Those acronyms are all about the energy efficiency of the air conditioner, and they can help you compare the efficiency of various models. Those ratings are extremely important, since as much as 50% of the energy usage in your home or commercial space is consumed by your HVAC system.

Topics Covered:

• SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio)

• EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio)

• HSPF (Heating Seasonal Performance Factor)