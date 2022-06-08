What to do when birds nest in your HVAC

If birds are living in your A/C unit, your first step should be to cut off power to the appliance itself. If birds get caught in the blades of the appliance, it can damage the mechanical components and lead to serious repair costs—or even force you to buy a new unit altogether.

Topics Covered:

• How to Remove a Bird Nest from a window a/c unit?

• How to Free a Bird Stuck in Your Outdoor Air Conditioner Unit.

• Tips to prevent birds from moving into your unit.

#hvactech #hvac #hvacinstruction #hvactuneup #hvaccheckup #hvactech #hvaclife #hvachack #hvac #hvachacks #hvacproblems #hvacquality #hvactechnician #hvacservice