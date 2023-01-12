What color should my furnace flame be?

The flame of a properly functioning furnace should be blue. If the flame is yellow or orange, it may indicate a problem with the furnace, such as a dirty burner or a malfunctioning air filter, and should be inspected by a professional.

What should I do if my furnace flame isn’t the right color?

If the flame of your furnace is yellow or orange, it may indicate a problem with the furnace, such as a dirty burner or a malfunctioning air filter. You should have a professional inspect your furnace as soon as possible. In the meantime, you may want to check and replace your air filter if it’s dirty or clogged. Also make sure that the thermostat is set to the correct temperature and that there is no dust or debris blocking the airflow in and around the furnace.

It’s also important to note that not all furnaces have flame and some use electronic ignition, so if you don’t see any flame it could be normal.