Shawn McGraw from American Veteran Air Conditioning discusses why an HVAC tune up is beneficial to your home and what to expect. Much like your vehicle, your HVAC system is a complicated piece of machinery that receives a whole lot of “mileage.” it’s full of crucial and moving components, that wear and tear over time. Also much like your vehicle, your HVAC system doesn’t perform at its best when it’s unnoticed and worn down.