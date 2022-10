Maintenance is crucial to any HVAC system. In this video, Shawn breaks down the best way to clean the outside coils to ensure you get the best results possible.

HVAC Coil Cleaning Process:

1. Turn off power to the unit.

2. Remove the unit top and outer casing.

3. Use Simple Green or a diluted detergent.

4. Apply cleaner and let it sit for 5 – 10 minutes.

5. Rinse from the inside out.

6. Put the unit back together and turn the power back on.