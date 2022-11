Ethan Camp from American Veteran Air Conditioning gives us a full demonstration of how to install an HVAC fan motor on the outdoor unit. This instructional video is very thorough and full of great tips.

IMPORTANT: Be sure to turn off the power to the unit before working on it!

Topics Covered:

• Fan Motor Installation

• How to remove the fan motor

• How to work with the wiring

• How to adjust the polarity

• What happens if you wire a box fan in reverse?