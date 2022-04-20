How do I know if my air conditioner needs refrigerant?

First of all, in a perfect world, your air conditioner should never need more refrigerant. Refrigerant isn’t used up like gas in a car.

So you only need more refrigerant if there is a leak somewhere. And to know that for sure, you need an AC technician to measure the amount of refrigerant in your air conditioner. (This is one reason a yearly maintenance visit is a good idea.)

• Low refrigerant levels are usually caused by a leak somewhere within the system or a component that handles the refrigerant.

• My energy bills are going up and it’s taking longer to cool my home.. sometimes it may run all day and never get to a comfortable temp.

• I’ve spotted ice on my coils and I’m hearing unusual noises.