Is AC preventative maintenance really worth it?

You’ve probably heard that regular AC preventative maintenance keeps your air conditioner running efficiently and can save you money on your energy bills. But is it really worth the cost? And how can those service technicians really prevent breakdowns without a crystal ball?

• Maintenance Issues

Dirty coils

Filthy Fan Blades

Air Flow Problems

Clogged Drain Lines

• Equipment Component Issues

Worn Parts

Low Refrigerant

• Electrical Issues

Faulty or improperly set controls. Technicians inspect all wiring and electrical connections, and find and fix loose connections and worn wires before they cause a power loss that takes out your air conditioner.

