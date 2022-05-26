Is AC preventative maintenance really worth it?

You’ve probably heard that regular AC preventative maintenance keeps your air conditioner running efficiently and can save you money on your energy bills. But is it really worth the cost? And how can those service technicians really prevent breakdowns without a crystal ball?
• Maintenance Issues
Dirty coils
Filthy Fan Blades
Air Flow Problems
Clogged Drain Lines
• Equipment Component Issues
Worn Parts
Low Refrigerant
• Electrical Issues
Faulty or improperly set controls. Technicians inspect all wiring and electrical connections, and find and fix loose connections and worn wires before they cause a power loss that takes out your air conditioner.
